$15,000 Worth of Supplies and Food Stolen From West Dallas Church

The supplies, meant for people in need, were stolen from the Community Fellowship Church in Dallas

A West Dallas church is missing food and supplies after they were stolen on Tuesday.

The senior Pastor at the Community Fellowship Church, located at 1915 Bayside Street, said that more than $15,000 worth of food and equipment was taken from their outreach center supplies were meant for people in need.

"We're disappointed because this directly affects those in need, affects seniors who are not mobile as others are in the community," Pastor James Armstrong said.

The Pastor said the supplies were meant for people in need, and the Community Care Center is accepting donations to place what was stolen.

