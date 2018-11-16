1,500 Turkeys Distributed to Families in Need in Plano

A growing need in North Texas was on display in Plano on Friday.

Hundreds of vehicles lined up for hours to receive a donated turkey with the trimmings.

The Storehouse of Collin County distributed 1,500 turkeys during a two-hour time frame.

"If you have the money, you don’t worry about it. If you don't have the money, you start to worry about it and so if we can take that burden off them, it's our blessing," said Terry Breedlove, COO of The Storehouse of Collin County.

Sports Value Consulting, a longtime supporter of the Seven Loaves Food Pantry, covered the cost of the turkeys.

More than 80 volunteers loaded up vehicles at St. Andrew United Methodist Church so people didn't even have to get out of their vehicles.

Recipients are families who may otherwise not be able to afford a Thanksgiving dinner.

"It's heartwarming. It's a miracle. It's quite honestly that," said Makesha Ludwig, a Plano parent.

The Storehouse of Collin County began distributing turkeys six years ago when 600 were given out.