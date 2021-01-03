15-Year-Old Boy Kills Mother in McKinney Home, Police Say

A 15-year-old boy faces a murder charge in the death of his mother early Sunday morning, McKinney police say.

Police said surveillance video showed the teenager beating his mother to death inside the family's home in the 700 block of Donelson Drive.

The child's father called police shortly before 1 a.m. and officers found the mother, 50-year-old Stacy Ellen Barney, inside the home.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was found in the area after a search, police said.

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time," police said.