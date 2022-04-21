15 Arrests Made During ‘Operation Home Alone', Collin County Sheriffs

On Thursday, the Collin County Sheriff's Office announced its successful sting operation that took place from March 22 through March 24.

Known as "Operation Home Alone", law enforcement officials used the undercover operation to target suspects believed to have been preying on young adolescents online.

Agents in both Texas and Mississippi teamed up making a total of 15 arrests.

Out of the arrests, 11 were charged with online solicitation of a minor, four with prostitution of a person less than 18-years-old, one charged with sexual performance of a child, and one with possession of child pornography.

During the operation, investigators seized a large number of electronic devices that will undergo forensic examination and may result in additional criminal charges being filed.

This is one of many operations the Collin County Sheriffs have conducted. In 2021, Collin County officials made 18 arrests during 'Operation Safe Halloween' and seized a number of electronic devices used to contact young children.

"I want to thank the investigators who participated in this operation for their hard work and dedication to bring this group of sexual predators to justice," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.

"These predators are very sophisticated in their use of technology and exploit online forums to target and communicate with children."

Skinner urges parents to talk with their children about their devices and to "report any suspicious activity to their nearest law enforcement agency."

"Here in Collin County, we will continue to do what is necessary to protect our children," said Sheriff Skinner.