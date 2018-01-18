15-Year-Old Missing From Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
15-Year-Old Missing From Dallas

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old who was last seen Tuesday and may be a danger to herself.

    Yanavi Jones is described as a 5-foot-3 black female who weighs 170 lbs with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on foot in the 2400 block of Lanark Ave. She was seen wearing black and white tights with a brown shirt and black boots.

    There is reason to believe Yanavi may be a danger to herself, police said.

    Anyone who sees Yanavi is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

