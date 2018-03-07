Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Dallas

Published at 11:08 AM CST on Mar 7, 2018

    Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen Tuesday.

    Tia Russell, 15, was last seen about midnight Tuesday in the 7200 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway in Dallas.

    She is described as a 5-foot-5 black girl, who weighs about 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top with a gold New Orleans symbol and black pants.

    Police say there is reason to believe Tia may be a danger to herself or others.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

