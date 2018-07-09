15-Year-Old Flees Police, Crashes Car Into Squad Car

A 15-year-old driver fled Carrollton police and crashed into a CPD squad car early Monday morning, police say.

The driver had five female passengers, who were all 14 years old or younger, in an SUV at the time of the collision, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

Police said a Carrollton officer tried to pull the car over at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of E. Trinity Mills Road, but the boy did not stop.



The pursuit ended when the 15-year-old ran a stop sign at the intersection of Seedling Lane and Kelly Boulevard, hitting a different Carrollton squad car that was also in pursuit.

The SUV flipped onto its passenger side, injuring the driver and one police sergeant, who were treated for minor injuries at area hospitals.

None of the girls in the car were seriously injured, police said. The SUV the boy was driving belonged to one of the girls' mothers and was taken without permission.

The boy will face charges of felony evading arrest or detention, with additional charges possible.