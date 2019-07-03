A 15-year old male was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Felipe Escalante on June 29, police said.
According to officials, the 15-year-old is currently in custody and will be transported to the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. The motive behind the shooting is still unknown at this time, police said.
Escalante was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 29th in the 900 block of North O'Connor Road, police said.
Officials say the investigation is still in the early stages and is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 19-14587.
Tips may also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org