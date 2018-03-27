15 Protein-Packed Breakfasts

Mom always told us that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but there’s research that says people who successfully lose weight are breakfast eaters.

NBC News found recipes to pack in that protein before you punch in the clock.

15 high-protein breakfasts:

Cauliflower Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Greek Yogurt Parfait with Cereal and Pan Roasted Grapes

Baked Mushroom Leek Frittata

Easy Tofu Breakfast Tacos

Chickpea Flour Breakfast Pizza

Healthy Breakfast Banana Split

Dijon Dill Salmon Salad

High Protein Blueberry Kale Smoothie

High Protein Oatmeal

Guiltless Carrot Cake Pancakes

Fig Ricotta and Almond Pizza

Farmers Market Open Face Sandwich

Grilled Blueberry and Peach Sandwich

Potato Eggs Benedict

Savory Kale and Crimini Oatmeal

See the photos and recipes here.

