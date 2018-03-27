15 Protein-Packed Breakfasts - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
15 Protein-Packed Breakfasts

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 59 minutes ago

    Mom always told us that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but there’s research that says people who successfully lose weight are breakfast eaters.

    NBC News found recipes to pack in that protein before you punch in the clock.

    15 high-protein breakfasts:

    Cauliflower Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

    Greek Yogurt Parfait with Cereal and Pan Roasted Grapes

    Baked Mushroom Leek Frittata

    Easy Tofu Breakfast Tacos

    Chickpea Flour Breakfast Pizza

    Healthy Breakfast Banana Split

    Dijon Dill Salmon Salad

    High Protein Blueberry Kale Smoothie

    High Protein Oatmeal

    Guiltless Carrot Cake Pancakes

    Fig Ricotta and Almond Pizza

    Farmers Market Open Face Sandwich

    Grilled Blueberry and Peach Sandwich

    Potato Eggs Benedict

    Savory Kale and Crimini Oatmeal

    See the photos and recipes here.

