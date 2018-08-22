Denton Police say they have arrested two people after a narcotics investigation that led to the discovery of $1.5 million worth of opioid drugs, Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

Denton Police say they have arrested two people after a narcotics investigation that led to the discovery of $1.5 million worth of opioid drugs.

Police say the investigation started when they found out an employee of a freight delivery company was stealing packages of bulk shipments of opiate-based prescription medication that was en route to pharmaceutical distributors in the area.

The employee, Floyd Wagner, lived in a home along Mustang Drive. Investigators set up surveillance there and on a storage unit they say Wagner visited frequently.

Officers eventually found evidence of the package thefts that had been discarded by Wagner.

Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for President Donald Trump, plead guilty to tax fraud charges as well as campaign finance charges stemming from hush money related to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018)

Following a controlled purchase of illegal prescription medication from Wagner, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Wagner and his live-in girlfriend Brook Neal. Officers also obtained search warrants for the home and storage unit.

The search found more than 120,000 pharmaceutical pills including Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Morphine, Fentanyl and Dilaudid, valued at $1.5 million.

Officers also found 14 firearms, including six that were stolen, Cash and hundreds of stolen items.