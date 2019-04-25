15 Arrested in Child Exploitation Operation; 1 Child Rescued

Detectives from the Collin County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 15 people during a child exploitation operation. Police were also able to rescue one child victim, who is believed to have been used in the production of child pornography, Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Police were also able to rescue one child victim in Arkansas, who is believed to have been used in the production of child pornography.

Investigators said 14 different agencies were involved in the operation. The 15 people arrested were charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Officers also seized a large number of electronics used by the suspects.

"These criminals go to great lengths to hide their true identities as they seek to exploit our children using the worldwide web. The talent level, experience, and dedication of the Investigators and Analysts who worked on Operation Atlas are extraordinary and their ability to root out these criminals should be commended. There is no way to estimate the number of children saved by their efforts," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.