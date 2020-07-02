14-Year-Old Wounded in Shooting at Dallas Motel: PD

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on the Marvin D. Love Freeway at the Royal Inn Suites Wednesday night, according to Dallas police.

According to police, a detective learned that the victim walked up to a black Chevrolet pickup truck before being shot by someone inside the vehicle. The shooter drove away before the police arrived.

The boy was taken to Children's Medical Center by Dallas Fire-Rescue with wounds that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made as of this writing.