14-Year-Old Riding Miniature Motorcycle Struck by SUV: White Settlement PD

By NBC DFW Staff

A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was struck by a car while riding a miniature motorbike, police say.
A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt Tuesday in White Settlement after he was struck by an SUV while riding a miniature motorbike in the street, police say.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said it happened shortly before 11:44 a.m. at the intersection of South Cherry Lane and Gibbs Drive, next to Brewer Middle School.

The teen was going east on Gibbs Drive on what Cook described as a mini-motor bike when he collided with an SUV that was going northbound on Cherry Lane.

The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Cook said, noting the boy was not wearing a helmet at the time. He was being treated at John Peter Smith Hospital for a head injury and broken bones, Cook said.

Cook said officers were investigating what caused the crash and who had the right-of-way. The boy's motorbike was not street legal, Cook said.

The driver of the SUV stopped and was cooperating with the police investigation.

The White Settlement Independent School District told NBC DFW that he was not a student in their district.

The investigation is ongoing, Cook said.

