McKinney police are searching for the driver that struck and killed a 14-year-old boy, then drove off Saturday evening.

The hit-and-run incident happened on the intersection of Lake Forest and Highlands Drive at about 6:14 p.m. Police said the child was hit by a vehicle described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan, which left the scene after the incident. The car may have front end damage and damage on the passenger side mirror.

Police said a second vehicle stopped at the scene to help the child. McKinney Fire Department officials performed life-saving measures upon their arrival. The victim was then transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

"This is a devastating tragedy for the family and our community," said McKinney Police Chief Joe Ellenburg. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and remain committed to finding the individual responsible for this terrible incident."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the McKinney Crime Tip Line at 972-547-3480 or email crimetipline@mckinneytexas.org.