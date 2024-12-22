McKinney

14-year-old killed in hit-and-run in McKinney, police say

Police say the vehicle was described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

McKinney police are searching for the driver that struck and killed a 14-year-old boy, then drove off Saturday evening.

The hit-and-run incident happened on the intersection of Lake Forest and Highlands Drive at about 6:14 p.m. Police said the child was hit by a vehicle described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan, which left the scene after the incident. The car may have front end damage and damage on the passenger side mirror.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Police said a second vehicle stopped at the scene to help the child. McKinney Fire Department officials performed life-saving measures upon their arrival. The victim was then transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

"This is a devastating tragedy for the family and our community," said McKinney Police Chief Joe Ellenburg. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and remain committed to finding the individual responsible for this terrible incident."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the McKinney Crime Tip Line at 972-547-3480 or email crimetipline@mckinneytexas.org.

This article tagged under:

McKinney
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us