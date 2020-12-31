14-Year-old Girl Shot and Killed During ‘Large Fight' in South Fort Worth: Police

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed during a “large fight” in South Fort Worth Wednesday evening.

Police were called to 5800 Trail Lake Dr. about 8:45 p.m., Fort Worth Police Officer Brad Perez said.

Sherrell Whittley was killed “as a result of gunfire being exchanged during a large fight,” Perez said.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Whittley was a resident of Crowley.

She was rushed to an area hospital but pronounced dead.

Perez said homicide detectives were investigating and no other information was available.

The police department has added detectives to the homicide unit to keep up.

Fort Worth has recorded 112 homicides in 2020, the most in 25 years. The total through the last day of 2019 was 71.