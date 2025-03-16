Garland

14-year-old girl killed, another teen seriously injured in Garland hit-and-run, police say

Police have taken a suspect into custody

By Sara Hummadi

NBC 5 News

A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Garland on Saturday night, according to police.

Around 10:15 p.m., police were called to the intersection of East Oates Road and Miami Drive. Upon arrival, police found two teenage victims in the roadway. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Witnesses said they saw a man flee the car with a child after the crash and police located a car with extensive damage at the scene.

Officers were able to identify the alleged driver as 30-year-old Stetson Ybarbo, a Rowlett resident. He was found at a residence in Garland, where police arrested him and transported him to the Garland jail.

30-year-old Stetson Ybarbo was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Garland. Photo from Garland Police.

Investigators believe Ybarbo was speeding, then swerved off the roadway and struck the two teens, along with several parked cars. He then fled the scene without rendering aid, police say.

Ybarbo is charged with two counts of failing to stop and render aid, one involving death and the other serious bodily injury.

Garland Police continue to investigate the incident.

