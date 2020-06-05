14-Year-Old Girl Dies in Hospital After Shooting at North Arlington Apartment Complex

A teenager is dead after a shooting at a North Arlington apartment complex on Wednesday, May 27, police said.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Forest Point Drive at approximately 1:44 a.m.

Police said that when officers arrived, they found a 14-year old female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, the teenager was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The victim, Dorothy Brown, died in the hospital on Wednesday, police said.

Witnesses told police that the victim was arguing with an unknown male suspect at the time of the incident. Police said the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot her before fleeing the scene.

Police said investigators identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on May 29. Charges for the suspect, Javien Brown, were upgraded from aggravated assault to murder after the victim's death.