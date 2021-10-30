14-Year-Old Giraffe Dies at Dallas Zoo; 3rd Giraffe Death This Month

A 14-year-old giraffe at the Dallas Zoo died Friday, officials say, marking the third giraffe death at the zoo this month.

Jesse, 14, died after deteriorating quickly in a matter of days with symptoms that mirrored another giraffe's death last week, according to the Dallas Zoo.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"While this immediately raised concerns over a possible connection, we still have intense work ahead of us to establish an exact cause or identify a possible link between the two deaths," the zoo said in a written statement.

The zoo said the cause of death won't be known officially until after the completion of a necropsy.

Jesse's death follows that of 19-year-old Auggie, who died last week of liver failure, and 3-month-old Marekani, who was euthanized after suffering what the zoo called a "catastrophic" injury for giraffes.

"Our most immediate concern is to do everything possible to isolate these tragic events and protect the other animals entrusted in our care," the zoo said. "We have put several preventative measures in place across our animal teams to help minimize possible risks from food sources and other environmental exposures. And teams are closely monitoring giraffe and similar hoofstock for any signs of illness."

Marekani was the third giraffe calf to die at the Dallas Zoo since 2015.

In June 2019, 1-year-old Witten, named for former Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten, died while he was under anesthesia for a physical exam.

In July 2015, 4-month-old Kipenzi died after she ran into the perimeter edge of her habitat.