14-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Fort Worth Thursday, Police Say

A 14-year-old died after being shot from a vehicle in south Fort Worth Thursday morning, Fort Worth police say.

Jacari Simmons, 14, was transported to a local hospital after the shooting but died after being in critical condition, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of New York Avenue, according to police, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the shooting occurred at Simmons's home.

Another person was injured in the shooting but was in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital, police said.

The Star-Telegram said the second person shot was Simmons' brother.

