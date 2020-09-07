14-Year-Old and 17-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Garland Aggravated Robbery

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery in Garland on Sept. 5.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to an aggravated robbery where shots were fired in the 2800 block of Cumberland Drive shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said that officers at the scene learned the victim had just arrived home when a gray BMW drove by with its headlights turned off.

The BMW turned around and parked several houses away from where the victim was parked, and as the victim retrieved items from his vehicle, two suspects with handguns approached him and demand his belongings, police said.

The victim produced a handgun in defense and the suspects fled back to the BMW.

According to police, it is believed the suspects fired at the victim and the victim returned fire.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Police said there were several people inside the BMW who are believed to be involved with the robbery, including a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male identified as Garrett Xavier Pickens.

Two of the other suspects are described as males, one wearing a black hoodie, basketball style shorts, and a dark colored mask, and the other wearing a grey sweatshirt and no mask, police said.

According to police, the juvenile female and Pickens were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Pickens is currently in the Garland Detention Center on a bond of $10,000.

The other two suspects are still at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Garland Police Department at 972-4854840. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-2728477 or online at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.