A 14-year-old Fort Worth girl was stabbed to death early Tuesday by another girl after the two got involved in an argument, police said.

It happened in the 7900 block of Joshua Drive.

Police gave few details but said the suspect, a juvenile female, had not been arrested.

The victim was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Nylah Lightfoot, who turned 14 just last month.

The murder comes one week after Fort Worth boys, 13 and 14, were arrested after they broke into an apartment in the 8200 block of Calmont Avenue to steal a video game and shot to death a mother, police said.