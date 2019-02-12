14-Year-Old Arrested for Bringing Weapon to School

Authorities arrested a 14-year-old boy who brought a weapon to Cleburne High School Tuesday morning, police say.

The high school was not placed on lockdown because school resource officers located the weapon as soon as it was reported, according to the Cleburne Police Department's Facebook page.

NBC 5's media partners at The Dallas Morning News reported the weapon was a gun.

Officers took the boy into custody for a gun in a place where weapons are prohibited. The incident happened at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"Student safety is always our first concern," Cleburne High School principal Dr. Le'Ann Downs said in a statement released by Cleburne ISD. "We continue to emphasize the importance of 'see something, say something,' and this incident reflects the value in that. We are also very grateful to our SROs and police department in their quick and professional response to this situation."