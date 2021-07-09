13-year-old DFW-area dancer Breez Carver got a chance to perform on America's Got Talent in Tuesday's episode.

She made the most of it, earning four "yeses" from the judges and a standing ovation from the crowd with her dance routine.

Carver performed to "Piece by Piece" by Kelly Clarkson in her routine, which combined ballet and jazz styles.

"That was perfection. You were meant to do this," judge Sofia Vergara said of Carver's routine. "I can see the future opening up for you."

From Lantana, located in Denton County, Carver will get her next shot on America's Got Talent on July 12 when the next episode airs.