13-year-old boy killed after hit-and-run in Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police are looking for the driver of a White Jeep Cherokee who they say was speeding through an intersection and ran a red light, hitting and killing a 13-year-old boy, then kept driving.

It happened Thursday around 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of East Berry Street and Stalcup Road, according to police.

The boy, identified as Apollo Rogers by the medical examiner, was walking home from a school event with his 15-year-old sister, according to the family.

“She saw everything. And we’re trying to stay strong, keep strong, but it’s hard, losing a young family member. Just hasn’t experienced life, yet," said Tarena Carter, Rogers' stepmother.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Carter said Rogers' sister called her dad, and Carter rushed to the scene.

“He was unresponsive. Bleeding from his head and laying on the ground, by the time I got there," she said. "I don't wish this on anybody."

Carter said she's been in Rogers' life for the past six years, watching him grow into a good young man.

“Wanted to go outside, wanted to play video games," she said. “Loving, always had a smile on his face. Always willing to do anything to help anybody.”

Carter said he wanted to be a computer programmer when he grew up and was a straight-A student at the Young Men's Leadership Academy.

“He loved everything about his school. Everything, from the teachers to the receptionist, to the principal—everybody. And everybody loved him," she said.

In a statement, FWISD extended condolences to the family.

"In this moment of sorrow, we ask families for continued support for our campus community—our scholars and staff alike. Grief counselors will be available on campus this morning to provide support and resources to those who need them," a spokesperson wrote.

Carter said they are still in disbelief, less than a day after the accident.

“Pain. Suffering. And anger," she said.

As they now make funeral arrangements for their young man who never got to grow up, they want the driver behind it brought to justice.

"Just have a heart. Turn yourself in. Please... You just took a life for no reason. For no reason, at all," Carter said.

STREET SAFETY

NBC 5's Investigates did some digging into the safety on the street where Rogers died.

The intersection of Stalcup and Berry has seen eight crashes just this year.

The area along Stalcup Road is also no stranger to crashes: Between Pinson Street to Berry, there have been 12 crashes this year, and 26 since 2022-- one of them being fatal.