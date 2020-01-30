13 Dallas Police Officers Disciplined for Social Media Misconduct

The Dallas Police Department disciplined 13 officers for misconduct on social media on Jan. 15.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the misconduct was discovered by researchers of the Plainview Project in 2019. The staff is still working on two pending cases.

During the investigation, the Plainview Project reviewed social media posts between 2010 and 2018. The Internal Affairs Division expanded the scope of the investigation to 2019.

Initially, the Plainview Project identified 169 former and current DPD officers thought to be in violation of the department’s social media policy.

The Internal Affairs Division determined that 60 of the officers were no longer with the department. The Internal Affairs Division reviewed approximately 445 posts and comments made by the remaining 109 officers.

Researchers determined that the posts by some of the officers violated the department’s social media policy. These officers were identified for additional training, specifically concerning cultural awareness and use of social media.

The disciplinary measures taken against the offending officers ranged from documented counseling to suspensions without pay.

“Every action by a Dallas Police Officer impacts our relationships with our entire community. It is imperative that we operate with the highest level of ethics and integrity to ensure that the public is confident in the legitimacy of who we are as a law enforcement agency," Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said.

The Dallas Police Department was one of eight police departments in the U.S. reviewed by Plainview Project, which compiled 5,000 concerning posts by 3,500 police officers. In June of 2019, the findings were revealed and the departments were prompted to conduct investigations for possible violations.