13-Year-Old Dallas ISD Student Found Unresponsive in Hotel Pool While on School Retreat - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
13-Year-Old Dallas ISD Student Found Unresponsive in Hotel Pool While on School Retreat

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Sunday

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    WOAI
    A 13-year-old Dallas ISD student has been declared brain dead after he was found at the bottom of a pool during a school trip to San Antonio, NBC affiliate WOAI reports.

    WOAI reported Hoang Minh Phan was discovered around 9:50 p.m. Sunday at a Marriott hotel in the 3200 block of Northwest Loop 410.

    Phan was on a "school retreat" with two other students and a sponsor, WOAI said police told them.

    The school he attended, the Dallas Environmental Science Academy, released the following letter to parents Monday.

    “We are saddened to inform you of an incident involving one of our students from Dallas Environmental Science Academy, that occurred during an out-of-town math and science competition this past weekend. We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and our school community.

    We want to assure you that student safety is always a top priority and we will continue to gather details about the incident, in order to enhance student safety during field trips.

    We are committed to providing support for those who may need assistance during this time. A counseling team has been talking to students and staff and will continue to be available, as needed.

    Please feel free to contact us if we can further support you and/or your child at (972) 794-3950. Again, we ask that you keep the student's family in your thoughts and prayers.”

