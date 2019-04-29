A 13-year-old Dallas ISD student has been declared brain dead after he was found at the bottom of a pool during a school trip to San Antoni.

A 13-year-old Dallas ISD student has been declared brain dead after he was found at the bottom of a pool during a school trip to San Antonio, NBC affiliate WOAI reports.

WOAI reported Hoang Minh Phan was discovered around 9:50 p.m. Sunday at a Marriott hotel in the 3200 block of Northwest Loop 410.

Phan was on a "school retreat" with two other students and a sponsor, WOAI said police told them.

The school he attended, the Dallas Environmental Science Academy, released the following letter to parents Monday.