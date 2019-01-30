13 Arrested in Denton County Online Solicitation Sting

Denton County sheriff's deputies made 13 arrests Jan. 23-24 in a sting operation, designed to catch people looking to have sexual intercourse with a minor, according to a Wednesday statement by Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree.

The statement said 11 of the people arrested agreed to meet a minor for sex at a local location, while two others agreed to meet, but did not show up. Sheriff's deputies arrested the latter two individuals after they obtained search warrants.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office said it used online chats, personal advertisements and covert social media to communicate with the people they ultimately arrested.

All 13 people arrested were charged with online solicitation of a minor -- some with multiple counts. The sheriff's office said seven of the individuals lived in Denton County, while the others lived nearby. Additionally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed immigration detainers on two of the people, who may be in the county illegally.

The sheriff's office said the operation was carried out by the Denton County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Denton Police Department, Denton County District Attorney's Office, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, FBI, Fort Worth Police Department, Wylie Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

Murphree issued the following statement: