NBC 5, Frisco Square Property Owners Association and the City of Frisco invite you to join the 14th annual tradition, Christmas in the Square, beginning November 23 – December 31.

Known for being the largest choreographed holiday light show in the state with over 750,000 visitors, Christmas in the Square creates the perfect winter wonderland for all to delight in. Watch as the lights dance to some of your favorite holiday songs, with over 175,000 lights, 11.5 miles of wiring and 8 mile of extension cords. Experience snow flurries every 15 minutes on Fridays and Saturdays throughout Christmas in the Square.

This wonderful holiday event is open to the public with many featured traditional favorites such as the Light Show, Skate the Square Outdoor Ice Rink, Carriage Rides, Trackless Train, Christmas Tree Lot and more.

In addition to the holiday festivities, Christmas in the Square’s Grand Opening will be on Friday, November 23, starting at 5 p.m. which will feature the exciting Parachuting Santa and his elves, light and music show, Christmas Tree Maze, Skate the Square, Holiday Skating Show, visits with Santa, Trackless Train, a Christmas Tree Lot provided by the Boy Scouts Troop 51 and more.

Christmas in the Square in Frisco Kicks Off Friday

The kickoff to Christmas in the Square in Frisco will feature a choreographed light show and organizers say each year about 600,000 cars drive through the display. Paige Scheer joins us to discuss. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

Enjoy holiday fun with the family and all of the wonderful experiences Christmas in the Square has to offer. For more information, visit www.friscosquare.com/cits.

Christmas in the Square 2018

November 23 – December 31

Open Nightly

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Frisco Square

8874 Coleman

Frisco, TX 75034

www.friscosquare.com/cits