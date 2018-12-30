In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Dec. 30 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Dec. 30

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

    Car Crashes Into Yard as Family Finishes Christmas Eve Dinner

    A Fort Worth family spent Christmas Day cleaning up their yard after a truck came crashing into a tree just feet from the home minutes after they finished their Christmas Eve dinner. Click here to read more about this story.

    Richardson School Bus Driver Surprises Students With Gifts

    On the last day before winter break began, students who ride Curtis Jenkins school bus home from Lake Highlands Elementary School were treated to special surprise. The bus was packed with gift wrapped presents -- one for each student. Click here to read more about this story.

    Reunion Tower Getting Ready for #LoneStarNYELive Show

    It's time to ring in a brand new year, and crews began the daunting task Thursday morning of setting up thousands of pounds of fireworks around Reunion Tower. Click here to read more about this story.

    The Life of Veteran and 'Texas Legend' Richard Overton

    World War II veteran Richard Overton, the oldest man and oldest veteran in the U.S., died this week at age 112. Overton was a lifelong Austin, Texas, resident and was described by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as "an American icon and a Texas legend." Click here to read more about this story.

    Cowboys Fans Hurry to Prep for Playoffs

    Cowboys Nation came through this week, flocking to North Texas stores to grab NFC East division championship gear even before their Sunday win was made official. Click here to read more about this story.

