To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.
In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.
Omni Dallas Rolls Out Red Carpet for Homeless on Christmas Eve
More than 500 homeless people in Dallas were treated to a free Christmas Eve stay at Omni Dallas, complete with a red carpet. To read more about this story, click here.
Dream Play in Dream Game for Aledo Football Player With Down Syndrome
The game was well in hand Friday night, as the clock wound down. Aledo was about to win yet another state football championship. But on the last play of the game, something happened that sent AT&T Stadium into a frenzy. To read more about this story, click here.
Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers Love the Tradition
The clock was ticking Christmas Eve for shoppers looking to grab some last-minute deals. Monday, we discovered this is nothing new for some who've made a tradition out of it. To read more about this story, click here.
More North Texans Opt to Unwrap a Beloved Mexican Tradition for Christmas Dinner
An increasing number of North Texans are opting to unwrap a Mexican staple for Christmas dinner. To read more about this story, click here.
Garland Tornado Survivors Say Living Through Disaster Taught Them to Be Prepared
About 600 buildings were damaged in the Dec. 26, 2015 tornado, many of them leveled. Now, survivors say the disaster has taught them an important lessan that remains relevant to this day. To read more about this story, click here.
