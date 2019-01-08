121-Year-Old Dallas Butcher Company Closing

Russ Gilpin did not expect to work here, because, at first, he did not want to work here. That was in 1947, when he was a student at SMU, just back from the war, his whole life ahead of him. This business, this selling of supplies to meat-cutters, was not his business. It was owned by his girlfriend's father.

But now, more than 70 years after Gilpin collected his first check at what used to be known simply as Texas Butcher Supply Co. upon its opening in 1898, he does not want to leave here.

But Gilpin, who turned 94 the day after Christmas, has decided, after much hand-wringing and heartache, it is time to go. He and 67-year-old son Jim have sold the struggling business that collected its first dollar during the Spanish-American War and outfitted a litany of local landmarks, some still in business.

