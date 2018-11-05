NBC 5 and The Salvation Army invite you to help share holiday cheer to children and special needs adults in our community by participating in the Angel Tree program. The Salvation Army hopes to collect over 250,000 donated Christmas gifts for local recipients in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton, and Ellis counties.

Compassionate North Texans wishing to help this holiday season can stop by a Salvation Army Angel Tree located in ten participating malls to select an Angel tag from the tree. Each tag lists the first name, age, gender, clothing sizes, wish item, and need item of the individual you will be helping. Special code numbers ensure the gifts go to the families who ask for them. Once items are purchased, they should be returned to the same Angel Tree as soon as possible.

Parents began interviewing for holiday assistance at local Salvation Army community centers at the end of September. To qualify, they met with a Salvation Army worker who reviewed their income and expense information to make sure the family was indeed in need.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree

Nov. 2 - Dec. 7

NorthPark Center

Galleria Dallas

The Shops at Willow Bend

Town East

Grapevine Mills (Starting 11/9)

Golden Triangle Mall

The Parks at Arlington

Northeast Mall

Hulen Mall

Ridgemar Mall

www.salvationarmydfw.org

