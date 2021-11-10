THE COLONY

12-Year-Old Found Dead at Hotel in The Colony: Police

A 12-year-old has been found dead at an extended-stay hotel in The Colony on Monday, police say.

According to The Colony police, officers responded to the death of a child at the Budget Suites shortly after 1 a.m.

Police said investigators learned from the child's family that the child had been home feeling sick for several days.

On Monday, the child was unresponsive, and the family called 911 for assistance, police said.

According to police, The Colony Fire Department also responded to the scene and confirmed that the child was dead.

Police said detectives have begun an investigation into the child's death.

Forensic death investigators from Denton County and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting in the investigation, police said.

According to police, there is no sign of foul play, but the investigation is currently ongoing.

