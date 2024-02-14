12 tons of fresh flowers fly into DFW Airport every week

It's not your imagination, bouquets are lasting longer in North Texas.

A partnership between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Qatar Cargo has helped the shelf life of flowers for local buyers.

Approximately 12 tons of fresh-cut flowers from South America are flown into DFW every Week. The flowers are brought from Bogota, Columbia and then distributed throughout Texas, according to a statement from DFW.

Since the direct delivery to DFW started last spring, flowers have an increased shelf life of approximately 2-3 days for consumers in the region.

"We saw a gap in the marketplace for delivery of fresh flowers to the North Texas area that was historically done by trucks that took far longer and resulted in products with significantly reduced shelf life,” said Milton De La Paz, Vice President Airline Relations.

From roses and carnations to assorted bouquets, whatever bouquet you choose to give to someone special this Valentine's Day will last a little longer.