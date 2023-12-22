12 men face solicitation charges after two-day sex trafficking sting in Denton County

A dozen men are facing charges after a two-day sex trafficking operation in Denton County.

According to the Denton County Sheriff's Office, deputies worked with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Department of Homeland Security, and Arlington Police on a two-day operation to identify men seeking prostitutes and identifying women who may be victims of sex trafficking.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office said the first day of the operation they focused on "demand suppression," identifying people who had, through online communication, arranged to meet someone and pay for sex acts. The sheriff's office said they arrested 11 people who are now accused of solicitation of prostitution. Ten of those men were from Denton County and one was from Wise County.

On the second day of the operation, deputies focused on "victim outreach."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The sheriff's department said they posed on social media sites as someone looking to purchase sexual favors and then agreed to meet people offering those services. The people met by law enforcement were detained and interviewed to identify potential victims of human trafficking as well as the person or people responsible for trafficking them.

After their interview, the potential victims were allowed to meet with counselors from nonprofit organizations specializing in helping victims of human trafficking. As a result of the operation 12 people were identified as possible victims of human trafficking and they were offered assistance by nonprofits Refuge for Women, Unbound Now, Bob's House of Hope, and Kainos International.

The sheriff's office did not say if they made any arrests of individuals believed to have been trafficking the victims.