12-Year-Old Hit and Run Victim Laid to Rest

12-year-old Rickie Tave Jr., who died in a June 6 hit-and-run, was laid to rest Saturday

Family and friends laid 12-year-old Rickie Tave Jr. to rest Saturday in a funeral that honored his love of sports.

Tave was killed June 6, when he was struck by a car around 1:30 p.m. on Loop 12 Ledbetter Drive at Vista Wood Boulevard near I-35E.

He was collecting donations for a youth track team.

Police say the driver, Jastasia King, initially stopped, but then fled. King was found later and arrested.

US Coast Guard Helicopter Rescues People From Floodwaters

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter aircrews rescued people near Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, as Hurricane Barry approached. (Published 2 hours ago)

A vigil for Tave is planned for this evening at McCowan Middle School in Desoto.

A Go-Fund-Me has also been set up to help his family pay for funeral expenses. You can find the fundraiser here.