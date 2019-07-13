12-Year-Old Hit and Run Victim Laid to Rest

Family and friends laid 12-year-old Rickie Tave Jr. to rest Saturday in a funeral that honored his love of sports.
Tave was killed June 6, when he was struck by a car around 1:30 p.m. on Loop 12 Ledbetter Drive at Vista Wood Boulevard near I-35E.
He was collecting donations for a youth track team.
Police say the driver, Jastasia King, initially stopped, but then fled. King was found later and arrested.
A vigil for Tave is planned for this evening at McCowan Middle School in Desoto.
A Go-Fund-Me has also been set up to help his family pay for funeral expenses. You can find the fundraiser here.