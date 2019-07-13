12-Year-Old Hit and Run Victim Laid to Rest - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
12-Year-Old Hit and Run Victim Laid to Rest

By Kaitlin Griffin

Published 2 hours ago

    12-year-old Rickie Tave Jr., who died in a June 6 hit-and-run, was laid to rest Saturday

    Family and friends laid 12-year-old Rickie Tave Jr. to rest Saturday in a funeral that honored his love of sports.

    Tave was killed June 6, when he was struck by a car around 1:30 p.m. on Loop 12 Ledbetter Drive at Vista Wood Boulevard near I-35E.

    He was collecting donations for a youth track team.

    Police say the driver, Jastasia King, initially stopped, but then fled. King was found later and arrested.

    A vigil for Tave is planned for this evening at McCowan Middle School in Desoto.

    A Go-Fund-Me has also been set up to help his family pay for funeral expenses. You can find the fundraiser here.

