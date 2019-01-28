12 Lovely Spots for Valentine's Day Dinner in North Texas

You won't find love in a bottle of bubbly or a bouquet of roses on Valentine's Day. You'll find it spending time with someone special. Set a dinner date, or order a heart-shaped pizza, or even go so far as to nab the Champagne and the flowers in advance. It doesn't matter how you do it or where you live in North Texas, there's a sweet Valentine's Day spot near you.

Downtown Dallas and Uptown Dallas

Dallas Fish Market's three-course dinner menu sounds like a lovely, lively way to celebrate with a sweetheart. Highlights from the first course include a choice of smoked salmon "everything" pancakes or roasted beet roots; the second course could mean lobster three ways or black bass with miso and brown-butter dashi; and the third course offers chocolate pudding, strawberries and cream, or black pepper-olive oil ice cream sandwiches. $65 per person. Each dish can come with wine pairings for an extra fee. Dallas Fish Market is located at 1501 Main St., Dallas.

Valentine's dinner at Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck, inside the iconic Reunion Tower, has to be one of the most romantic spots to dine in Dallas. The special dinner runs Feb 9. through Feb. 17, which means you don't have to fight for a seat on V-Day. The chefs have unabashedly created a six-course menu of aphrodisiacs, too. Steamy! $125 per person. Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck is located at 300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas.

