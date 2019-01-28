12 Lovely Spots for Valentine's Day Dinner in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

12 Lovely Spots for Valentine's Day Dinner in North Texas

By Sarah Blaskovich - GuideLive and Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    12 Lovely Spots for Valentine's Day Dinner in North Texas
    GuideLive

    You won't find love in a bottle of bubbly or a bouquet of roses on Valentine's Day. You'll find it spending time with someone special. Set a dinner date, or order a heart-shaped pizza, or even go so far as to nab the Champagne and the flowers in advance. It doesn't matter how you do it or where you live in North Texas, there's a sweet Valentine's Day spot near you.

    Downtown Dallas and Uptown Dallas

    Dallas Fish Market's three-course dinner menu sounds like a lovely, lively way to celebrate with a sweetheart. Highlights from the first course include a choice of smoked salmon "everything" pancakes or roasted beet roots; the second course could mean lobster three ways or black bass with miso and brown-butter dashi; and the third course offers chocolate pudding, strawberries and cream, or black pepper-olive oil ice cream sandwiches. $65 per person. Each dish can come with wine pairings for an extra fee. Dallas Fish Market is located at 1501 Main St., Dallas.

    Valentine's dinner at Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck, inside the iconic Reunion Tower, has to be one of the most romantic spots to dine in Dallas. The special dinner runs Feb 9. through Feb. 17, which means you don't have to fight for a seat on V-Day. The chefs have unabashedly created a six-course menu of aphrodisiacs, too. Steamy! $125 per person. Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck is located at 300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas.

    Go here to see the rest of the list from our media partners at GuideLive.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices