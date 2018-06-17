Authorities said four undocumented immigrants are dead following a chase involving Border Patrol agents.

Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd say the crash happened off Highway 85 in Big Wells at about noon. Fourteen people were inside, including the driver and passenger.



Twelve immigrants were ejected and four died at the scene when the car crashed and rolled over, according to Boyd. Five people were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center, including the driver who is believed to be a United States citizen. Another four were transported to local hospitals.

The passenger, also believed to be a U.S. citizen, is currently in custody.

