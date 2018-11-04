To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Fort Worth Construction a Major Roadblock for Small Businesses

Construction along Montgomery Street in west Fort Worth has some business owners wondering if roadblocks will shutdown their businesses for good. Click here to read more about this story.

FW Construction a Major Roadblock for Small Businesses

Construction along Montgomery Street in west Fort Worth has some business owners wondering if roadblocks will shutdown their businesses for good. (Published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018)

Doorbell Cameras Catch Delivery Drivers Throwing Packages Onto Porches

Some local Amazon customers say their Ring doorbell cameras caught delivery drivers throwing packages onto their doorsteps. Click here to read more about this story.

Cameras Catch Delivery Drivers Tossing Packages on Porches

Some local Amazon customers say their Ring doorbell cameras caught delivery drivers throwing packages onto their doorsteps. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018)

Hundreds Gather at Fort Worth Synagogue for Unity Service

Roughly 700 people gathered for a citywide vigil in Fort Worth Thursday night to remember the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.. Click here to read more about this story.

Hundreds Gather at Fort Worth Synagogue for Unity Service

Roughly 700 people gathered for a citywide vigil in Fort Worth Thursday night to remember the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. (Published Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018)

Dallas Cowboys Adding Former Team Executive Gil Brandt to Ring of Honor

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Friday that Gil Brandt, who served as the team's vice president of player personnel from 1960 to 1989, would be the 22nd person added to the team's Ring of Honor. Click here to read more about this story.

Dallas Cowboys Adding Gil Brandt to Ring of Honor

Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt is headed to the team's Ring of Honor. (Published Friday, Nov. 2, 2018)

Dallas Mom Creates Award-Winning Food Truck in Son's Honor

A mother who tapered her recipes to suit her son diagnosed with cystic fibrosis is now the mastermind behind one of the top food trucks in the DFW area, done in her son's honor. We caught up with her after her mission to serve healthy meals to others was recognized with an award. Click here to read more about this story.

Dallas Mom Creates Award-Winning Food Truck in Son's Honor