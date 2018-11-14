Join NBC 5 and the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth for the 37th Annual Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, November 22.

The Turkey Trot is a fun, family friendly walk/run event that will include a 1K, 5K and 10K race. For many participants, the Turkey Trot has become a Thanksgiving tradition. The atmosphere is full of energy with some participants dressing up in festive costumes. To keep the party going, there will be a live band and snacks given to participants throughout the race.

All three races will begin at the intersection of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Westridge Avenue with about 13,000 participants from over 40 states participating this year. The opening ceremony begins at 7:40 a.m. and includes an aerobic warm up, singing of patriotic songs, opening prayer and a special welcome from Honorary Race Chair and Master of Ceremonies, Scott Murray and Mayor Betsy Price.

Proceeds from this annual event benefit the scholarship/youth program of the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth. Registration is available now online at fwtrot.org. Participants can also register on race day. Well trained pets are also welcome for an additional fee of $10.

For more information, visit fwtrot.org or call the Westside YMCA at (817) 244-4544.

Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot 2018

Thanksgiving Morning

Thursday, November 22

6115 Camp Bowie Blvd. and Westridge Fort Worth

Race Times:

1K Gobbler at 8:00 a.m.

10K at 8:15 a.m.

5K at 8:30 a.m.

www.fwtrot.org