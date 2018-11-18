To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.
In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.
Clinical Trial Saves Life of Stage 4 Kidney Cancer Patient
When a well-known journalist in Dallas learned he had stage 4 kidney cancer, he was told he had three, possibly four, years to live. Now, the tumor threatening his life is gone thanks to a clinical cancer trial at UT Southwestern. Click here to read more about this story.
Amazon Skips Dallas, Sends HQ2 to New York, Virginia
Dallas is officially out of the mix for Amazon's prized HQ2. Tuesday morning, Amazon officially selected New York City and Northern Virginia for two new headquarters, and Nashville to host an operations center, ending a year-long courtship by cities and metropolitan areas across North America. To read more about this story, click here.
First Local Forensic Rape Clinic Opens in Collin County
A forensic clinic opened Tuesday in Collin County to make it easier for survivors of sexual assault to get the help they need. The SAFE Place will be an alternative to the hospital setting for a survivor to undergo a free forensic examination in the hours after the assault. Click here to read more about the clinic that's just the second of its kind in Texas.
Ross Perot Jr. Looks Toward DFW's Future
Few people have made as big a mark on Dallas-Fort Worth as Ross Perot, Jr. Now, he and his Hillwood development company are looking to the future and other projects. Click here to read more about this story.
Students Learn Science, Engineering and All Things 'Airline'
Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math --- or STEM -- has become the focus of many schools in our area. Now many companies are getting into the act. Dozens of kids from public, private and charter schools all across North Texas met at one of the area’s biggest employers to help their STEM skills really take off. Click here to read more about this story.