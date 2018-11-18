To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Clinical Trial Saves Life of Stage 4 Kidney Cancer Patient

When a well-known journalist in Dallas learned he had stage 4 kidney cancer, he was told he had three, possibly four, years to live. Now, the tumor threatening his life is gone thanks to a clinical cancer trial at UT Southwestern. Click here to read more about this story.

Clinical Trial Saves Life of Stage 4 Kidney Cancer Patient

When a well-known journalist in Dallas learned he had stage four kidney cancer, he was told he had three, possibly four, years to live. Now, the tumor threatening his life is gone thanks to a clinical cancer trial at UT Southwestern. (Published Monday, Nov. 12, 2018)

Amazon Skips Dallas, Sends HQ2 to New York, Virginia

Dallas is officially out of the mix for Amazon's prized HQ2. Tuesday morning, Amazon officially selected New York City and Northern Virginia for two new headquarters, and Nashville to host an operations center, ending a year-long courtship by cities and metropolitan areas across North America. To read more about this story, click here.

Amazon Skips Dallas, Sends HQ2 to New York, Virginia

Tuesday morning, Amazon officially selected New York City and Northern Virginia for two new headquarters, and Nashville to host an operations center, ending a year-long courtship by cities and metropolitan areas across North America. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

First Local Forensic Rape Clinic Opens in Collin County



A forensic clinic opened Tuesday in Collin County to make it easier for survivors of sexual assault to get the help they need. The SAFE Place will be an alternative to the hospital setting for a survivor to undergo a free forensic examination in the hours after the assault. Click here to read more about the clinic that's just the second of its kind in Texas.

First Local Forensic Rape Clinic to Open Tuesday

A first-of-its-kind forensic clinic that will open its doors Tuesday should make it easier for survivors of sexual assault to seek the help they need in Collin County. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

Ross Perot Jr. Looks Toward DFW's Future

Few people have made as big a mark on Dallas-Fort Worth as Ross Perot, Jr. Now, he and his Hillwood development company are looking to the future and other projects. Click here to read more about this story.

Ross Perot Jr. Looks to the Future

Few people have made as big a mark on Dallas-Fort Worth as Ross Perot, Jr. Now, he and his Hillwood development company are looking to the future and other projects. (Published Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018)

Students Learn Science, Engineering and All Things 'Airline'

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math --- or STEM -- has become the focus of many schools in our area. Now many companies are getting into the act. Dozens of kids from public, private and charter schools all across North Texas met at one of the area’s biggest employers to help their STEM skills really take off. Click here to read more about this story.

SWA Teaches DFW Students STEM, All Things 'Airline'