One dog that was seized from the Canton, Texas property was malnourished and suffered a deep cut in its neck due to it's collar.

The SPCA of Texas received custody of 110 dogs that were allegedly abused out of Canton, Texas.

On Tuesday, November 6, an agreement was reached during a civil custody hearing between the SPCA of Texas and the ownerd of the animals.

Judge Sandra Plaster awarded the SPCA custody of the animals as well as restitution in the amount of $31,263.50 to be paid by the owner to cover the costs of investigations, expert witnesses, housing and care for the animals from the time of the seizure to the hearing.

The SCPA will continue to provide rehabilitative care and individually evaluate the animals for adoption or placement on a case by case basis.

All of the animals were taken into custody by the SPCA and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, October 26.

110 animals were seized which included 39 puppies, 35 adult dogs, 24 cats, 11 kittens and one horse. The horse was transported to an offsite care facility while the rest of the animals were taken to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center.

“Many of the dogs were found roaming free inside the feces-filled, urine soaked living room of the residence with no access to food or water. Most of the cats were found inside of a bedroom with several litter boxes full of feces and no access to food or water. More dogs and several litters of puppies were found confined to large, wire crates inside the master bedroom of the residence. Another bedroom held a few cats and a single litter of kittens. Two dogs were kept in a large outdoor pen on the property and the remainder of the dogs were found in the backyard of the residence,” according to a press release from the SPCA.

"The animals appeared to be suffering from various health conditions, including hair loss, open sores, eye discharge, long nails, diarrhea and matted fur."

The owners of the animals were arrested at the scene for child endangerment and animal cruelty and were booked into Van Zandt County Jail.

To help support the SPCA of Texas and its efforts to help abused, neglected and homeless animals and to support the SPCA of Texas' other programs and services, please visit www.spca.org/helptheanimals.

