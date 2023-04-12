11-Year-Old Missing Girl From Fort Worth Found: Police

An 11-year-old girl from Fort Worth reported missing on Tuesday has been found, police say.

Police have not revealed any further information about how or where the girl was found or her condition, only that she has been located and is alive.

Because the girl is a juvenile and has been located, her name and photograph have been removed from this story.

According to police, the girl was reported missing after being last seen in the 7400 block of Kingswood Circle at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said in a tweet on Wednesday morning that she was missing and asked the public for information regarding her whereabouts.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., police announced that the girl had been found.