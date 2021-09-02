11 Trucks Destroyed in Fire at Grand Prairie Manufacturing Plant

A manufacturing plant in Grand Prairie caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

NBC 5's photojournalist Kevin Williams spotted several 18-wheelers on fire while driving in the 2000 block of Marshall Lane.

According to the Grand Prairie Fire Department, 11 trucks were destroyed in the blaze.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said it is unclear how the fire at the plastic plant began.

HAZMAT crews responded to the scene to clean up diesel fuel. It is not clear if anyone was injured during the fire.

The plant, called the Poly-America manufacturing plant, appears to be the same facility that caught fire last year.

In August 2020, an overhanging power line fell onto plastic sheeting in a storage area at the plant, starting a fire that continued to burn for almost 24 hours.