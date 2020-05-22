11-Month-Old Girl Found Safe After Overnight Amber Alert

An Amber Alert was issued overnight in southern Tarrant County after a car was taken with an 11-month-old girl inside, sheriff's deputies say.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's office said the child was in a red Honda sedan at about 8:30 p.m. at a Dollar General parking lot in the 5700 block of Rendon Bloodworth Road.

The girl was found safe inside the car in Alvarado, a family member told NBC 5. She was taken to Cook Children's Hospital for a medical evaluation.

No further information was made available and no arrests have been announced.