11 Dallas Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19

These detectives received their positive test results between Friday and Tuesday

Eleven detectives in the Dallas Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

The detectives are assigned to the evening shift of the Crimes Against Persons’ Robbery and Assault units.

In addition, 20 employees assigned to CAPERS have been placed in quarantine awaiting test results or for precautionary reasons.

These detectives were working out of police headquarters and the Park Forest Branch Library located at 3421 Forest Lane. They removed themselves from their respective workplace when they started exhibiting symptoms or made aware of possible exposure.

That brings the total number of officers who have tested positive since the outbreak to 50 and 10 for civilians.

  • 50 Positive for COVID-19
            o 40 Sworn Officers
            o 10 Civilians
  • 20/50 Returned to Work
  • 2 Hospitalized (2 in the past and 0 currently)
  • 204 Quarantine ended/canceled - able to return to work
  • 48 Currently quarantined/self-monitoring

The officers are under quarantine for the next 14 days. DPD’s medical team has assessed and advised if quarantine of other employees was necessary.

The specific areas where the individuals worked have been or will be sprayed, cleaned and sanitized by professional contractors.

