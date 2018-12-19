Sam Hunt was honored by the Texas A&M Forest Service for his help in identifying the presence of the Emerald Ash Borer beetle in Tarrant County in the summer of 2018. (Dec. 19, 2018)

A Tarrant County boy who tipped off the Texas A&M Forest Service to the presence of an extremely invasive beetle was honored Wednesday for his efforts.

We first introduced you to 11-year-old Sam Hunt in August after he photographed a strange beetle in his backyard, which he believed to be an Emerald Ash Borer - an invasive insect that has killed millions of ash trees in the United States.

Hunt alerted the Forest Service and they confirmed his findings.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said, "It was the observant eye and curious mind of a young naturalist in Fort Worth that alerted us to the infestation."

Hunt was honored as a Junior Forester Wednesday night.

"For his appreciation of the natural world, tendency to ask questions and courage to get involved," wrote the Forest Service.