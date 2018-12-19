11-Year-Old Who Alerted State To Invasive Beetle Gets Honored - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
11-Year-Old Who Alerted State To Invasive Beetle Gets Honored

An 11-year-old Tarrant County boy who alerted the Forest Service to an invasive beetle was honored as a 'Junior Forester.'

By Hannah Everman

Published 2 hours ago

    Texas A&M FS
    Sam Hunt was honored by the Texas A&M Forest Service for his help in identifying the presence of the Emerald Ash Borer beetle in Tarrant County in the summer of 2018. (Dec. 19, 2018)

    A Tarrant County boy who tipped off the Texas A&M Forest Service to the presence of an extremely invasive beetle was honored Wednesday for his efforts. 

    We first introduced you to 11-year-old Sam Hunt in August after he photographed a strange beetle in his backyard, which he believed to be an Emerald Ash Borer - an invasive insect that has killed millions of ash trees in the United States.

    Hunt alerted the Forest Service and they confirmed his findings.

    The Texas A&M Forest Service said, "It was the observant eye and curious mind of a young naturalist in Fort Worth that alerted us to the infestation." 

    Hunt was honored as a Junior Forester Wednesday night. 

    "For his appreciation of the natural world, tendency to ask questions and courage to get involved," wrote the Forest Service. 

      

