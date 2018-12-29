11-Year-Old Shot in Leg During Drive By Shooting

Police are searching for a gunman after an 11-year-old was shot in the leg during a drive by shooting in Fort Worth.

At 2:39 a.m. on Saturday, Fort Worth officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of E. Berry Street for a shooting.

When they arrived, police were told that a person driving a white pickup truck had fired shots at vehicles in front of a convenience store.

An 11-year-old boy was caught in the gunfire and suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was transported to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the gunman.