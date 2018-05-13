11-Year-Old Helps Others With Hearing Difficulties

11-year-old Isaiah Baire is only in sixth grade and has already written a book. The special part of this book is to let others know anything is possible. Baire has a hearing impairment, but he doesn't let that stop him from doing anything, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

"It doesn't hinder me at all. It actually helps me," said Isaiah. "Sometimes people like look down on me because I have these. They think I can't do that much, but then they hear me play piano and then they think twice."

Isaiah lost his hearing when he was just a baby because of meningitis.

If you're interested in buying Isaiah's book, you can email his mom at: tighemarie@hotmail.com.

You can also learn more about the Hear the World Foundation by clicking here.

