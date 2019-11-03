Cedar Hill police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was found dead of an apparent shooting injury in his parents bedroom with handgun nearby Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 7:43 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of S. Highland Drive, Cedar Hill police said.

Sunday, the Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Daron Sneed Jr.

Police said the boy's grandfather told them he was watching two children while their parents were out. The grandfather told police he was watching TV downstairs with the 8-year-old child, while Daron was upstairs playing video games.

Police said the grandfather told them he went to check on a noise he heard upstairs and found Daron on the floor in his parents room with a handgun nearby.

Both of the children attend Cedar Hill ISD schools, and the district said it would have counselors on-hand at Permenter Middle School Monday.

Police said the incident was still under investigation Sunday night.